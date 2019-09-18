UVA: Strong presence in ITA women’s preseason rankings

Published Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019, 7:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA women’s tennis team has three members ranked in singles and three doubles teams listed among the nation’s top players.

Senior Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), junior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and sophomore Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) were all ranked in singles. O’Dell led the trio with a singles ranking of No. 77, while Gullickson comes in at No. 90 and Glozman rounds out the rankings for Virginia at No. 121.

The Cavaliers also have three doubles pairings in the rankings. The duo of sophomore Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) leads the way with a doubles ranking of No. 36 nationally. The duo of O’Dell and junior Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Colombia) is ranked No. 51, while the tandem of Glozman and Gullickson is ranked No. 52.

Subhash also is featured in the ITA’s Newcomer rankings as the top freshman or newcomer to the collegiate ranks for the 2019-20 season.

Virginia begins its fall season this weekend, hosting the Wahoowa Invitational at the Snyder Tennis Center. The three-day event begins at 9 a.m. each day and kicks off Friday (Sept. 20) with doubles action in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon.