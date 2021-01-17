UVA strong in field events on Day 2 of Virginia Tech Invitational

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 10:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Field events highlighted the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams on the final day at the Virginia Tech Invitational as the Cavaliers closed Day 2 of the competition at the Rector Field House on Saturday.

A 2020 All-American in the event, senior Khyasia Caldwell won the long jump by five inches at the Virginia Tech Invitational. She recorded a jump of 6.09m (19’11.75”), the NCAA’s fourth-best jump so far this season.

Freshman Maria Deaviz captured the top mark in the shot put at 15.43m (50’7.5”). Her performance was the seventh best by a Cavalier in program history and top mark by a UVA freshman.

The men’s distance medley relay team of graduate student Randy Neish, senior Brandon Outlaw, freshman Conor Murphy and freshman Wes Porter turned in a time of 9:48.73 as the quartet ran the race uncontested.

Freshman Keara Seasholtz ran a time of 2:12.07 to win the 800m, while freshman Jay Pendarvis recorded the top time in the men’s 200m at 22.46.

Additionally, junior Rebecca Hawkins cleared a height of 1.74m (5’8.5”), eighth-best jump in program history, to finish second in the high jump, while redshirt freshman Claudio Romero recorded a mark of 18.44m (60’6”), seventh-best mark in program history, to finish second in the shot put.

“The women’s team showed great promise with Khyasia Caldwell and Rebecca Hawkins in the jumps,” director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “Maria Deaviz had a freshman record in the shot. Claudio Romero’s big personal record in the shot coupled with a good solo effort in the distance medley bolstered the men’s weekend.”

Highlights

Freshman Maria Deaviz (Souderton, Pa.) recorded a mark of 15.43m (50’7.5”) in the shot put, capturing the seventh-best mark in program history and top performance by a UVA freshman.

Redshirt freshman Claudio Romero’s (Santiago, Chile) 18.44m (60’6”) in the shot put ranks seventh all-time in program history.

Junior Rebecca Hawkins (Sidcup, London) recorded a career-best jump of 1.74m (5’8.5”) in the high jump. Her jump is tied for eighth in program history.

Freshman Gabriella Recce (Harrisburg, Penn.) cleared a height of 3.67m (12’0.5”) in the pole vault, ranking ninth on UVA’s all-time performance list.

Related

Comments