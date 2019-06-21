UVA Softball: Lacy Smith named to All-ACC Academic Team

UVA softball senior Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) was named to the All-ACC Academic Softball Team, the league announced Thursday.

Smith, who graduated with a degree in economics and media studies, also earned first team All-ACC, NFCA All-Region and All-America honors.

The senior posted a career-best .414 batting average while slugging a school-record 15 home runs. Smith added 15 doubles to slug .784 for the season, setting a Virginia single-season record. She was the first Cavalier to hit over .400 since 2007 and her .414 average ranks third all-time at UVA.

Smith finished the season with top 10 marks in nine different categories at Virginia. Smith drove in 43 runs in 2019, marking the eighth-most in a single season in Virginia history.

Smith’s outstanding senior season also vaulted her into the career record books at Virginia. Her 29 career home runs are tied for fourth in program history while her .543 slugging percentage ranks eighth all-time.

To be nominated for the All-ACC Academic team, student-athletes must have recorded a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Softball Team.

