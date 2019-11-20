UVA Softball announces 2020 schedule

UVA Softball has unveiled its 2020 schedule that features the opening of the Cavaliers’ new stadium on March 3 against James Madison. Virginia will host a total of 23 games in its new home this spring.

The Cavaliers start the season at Charlotte on Feb. 7. Virginia will face both the 49ers and Appalachian State twice during the opening weekend. The following weekend (Feb. 14-16), Virginia heads to Winthrop for five games. Virginia will face UNCG, Holy Cross, Georgetown, Boston and the host Eagles during the tournament.

After a three-day trip to USC Upstate for the Wings Etc. Classic (Feb. 21-23), Virginia opens ACC play at conference debutant Clemson on Feb. 28. The Tigers will play their inaugural season of softball in 2020.

ACC action will see rival Virginia Tech (March 6-8), North Carolina (March 13-15), Georgia Tech (April 3-5) and Louisville (April 17-19) all visit Charlottesville in 2020. Along with the aforementioned Clemson series, Virginia will hit the road to take on Syracuse (March 20-22), Pitt (April 9-11) and Florida State (April 24-26) in league play.

Virginia will also host the Cavalier Classic (March 27-29) featuring four games in three days against Buffalo, Western Carolina and Presbyterian.

The 2020 ACC Softball Championship will be held at Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium (May 6-9).

The ACC and ESPN will announce television and ACCNX selections at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.

