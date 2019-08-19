UVA soccer exhibition moved up due to weather forecast

The UVA men’s soccer team will host its second exhibition of the season when it takes on Villanova on Tuesday (Aug. 20) at Klöckner Stadium. The friendly has been moved to 9 a.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast and admission is free to the public.

A live stream or live stats will not be available for any of the Cavalier exhibition matches. Fans can follow along on the team’s official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

The Cavaliers played Siena to a 1-1 draw and Saturday night (Aug. 17) in their preseason opener. Virginia will take on Drexel this coming Saturday (Aug. 24) to wrap up its exhibition schedule before commencing the regular season at home on Friday, Aug. 30 against Pacific.

Virginia fell behind on an early Siena goal on Saturday before Nathaniel Crofts (Sheffield, England) knocked in the equalizer in the 38th minute on an assist from freshman Axel Gunnarsson (Gothenburg, Sweden). Crofts led the team in points (4g, 6a) last season.

Villanova is coming off a 7-8-2 campaign in 2018 and returns its top scorer, Zach Zandi (7g, 3a), along with its starting goalkeeper Carson Williams. The Cavaliers and Wildcats last squared off in the 2017 regular season opener, a 3-2 double overtime win for Virginia at Klöckner Stadium.

