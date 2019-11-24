UVA sets records on final day of Tennessee Swimming Invitational

The UVA men’s and women’s swimming teams set two school records on the final day of the Tennessee Swimming and Diving Invitational at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn., while the UVA women’s diving team led the Cavilers at the Georgia Tech Diving Invite at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

Freshman Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) captured her fourth school record of the weekend with her performance in the 200-yard breaststroke. Douglass captured a NCAA leading time of 2:06.19 during the prelims to set the UVA standard in the event. She followed with the top time in the finals, swimming a time of 2:06.70 for a first-place finish. Douglass leads the nation by over a second in the event.

The men’s 400-yard freestyle relay team also set a record during the final session of the meet. Senior Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.), senior Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain), junior Cooper Wozencraft (Houston, Texas) and junior Sam Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.) captured a time of 2:50.83 to top the prior UVA record time of 2:51.05 set in 2018. The Cavaliers finished second in the event.

“Very pleased with our teams’ performances on the last day, just as we’ve been excited for this whole weekend,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The men and women both finished strong, just as we started, with boisterous energy, fantastic support and elite level swimming. Our athletes executed well and we’ve learned a lot from the weekend that we can use to work on the rest of the year. We’ve set ourselves up well this first half of the season and our staff is really excited for the rest of the year. I want to thank Tennessee for being great hosts. It was a quality meet.”

At the Georgia Tech Invite, Virginia had three female divers reach the finals of the women’s 3m board. Senior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) captured a career-best dive in the finals to place first in the event. Her score of 371.90 ranks second in school history, a mark she already held. In addition to Dusel, junior Jocelyn Porter (Cornelius, N.C.) finished sixth with a career-best score of 294.70, while freshman Charlotte Bowen (Dana Point, Calif.) placed ninth with a score of 259.25. Sophomore Walker Creedon (sophomore) advanced to the finals on the men’s 1m board, recording a score of 289.35.

Junior Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) opened the night at the Tennessee Swimming and Diving Invitational with the top time in the 1650-yard freestyle. Her time of 15:58.25 was the third fastest in school history and ranks first in the NCAA this season. Additionally, Madden’s 1000-yard split time of 9:39.89 ranks third in UVA history and leads the nation.

Junior Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) finished second in the 200-yard backstroke, recording a time of 1:52.81. Her performance ranks fourth in the NCAA this season. Additionally, Madden captured a career-best time in the event during the prelims, tying the second-best time in school history and capturing the top time in the country at 1:51.28. She did not compete in the finals.

Senior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) placed second in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 47.74. Her performance ranks third in the NCAA this season.

Sophomore Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.) captured the third-best time at the Tennessee Swimming and Diving Invitational and seventh-fastest time nationally in the 200-yard breaststroke. The sophomore recorded a time of 1:56.08.

In the 200-yard butterfly, junior Abby Richter (Henderson, Nev.) captured a time of 1:55.32 for third place. Her time ranks sixth in school history and fourth in the NCAA. Senior Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) finished third on the men’s side with a time of 1:43.01. He ranks fifth this season in the NCAA.

The Cavaliers concluded the night with the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Douglass, Madden, freshman Lexi Cuomo (Clifton, VA.) and Hill recording the program’s fourth-fastest time in the event. Virginia finished second at the meet with a time of 3:12.30.

The Virginia divers will conclude the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational tomorrow. Preliminary rounds for the platform will begin at 11 a.m.

