UVA School of Medicine receives record NIH funding
The UVA School of Medicine received $146.3 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health in fiscal-year 2019, the largest amount in the school’s history.
The funding backs an ambitious research effort to pioneer new treatments and cures while helping doctors better understand and prevent disease.
“This record NIH funding speaks to the breadth and importance of the research taking place at the School of Medicine,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, the school’s dean. “NIH funding is incredibly competitive, now more than ever. But our accomplished faculty are doing really exciting work – work with concrete benefits for patients. We are grateful to see it receive such tremendous support.”
That work spans the spectrum of human ailments. UVA research includes:
- pioneering the use of focused soundwaves to perform surgery without scalpels;
- exploring the role of the microbiome (the microorganisms that live in and on us) in maintaining human health; and
- developing cutting-edge cancer treatments that dramatically amplify the power of the immune system, among many other projects.
In one notable milestone, the federal Food and Drug Administration just approved an artificial pancreas developed at UVA to free people with type 1 diabetes from the painful ritual of daily needlesticks. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Researchers and clinicians at UVA work hand-in-hand to take scientific discoveries from the lab bench to the bedside, and they then use what they see while providing cutting-edge care to drive the next wave of innovation.
“We have worked diligently to foster a culture of collaboration at the School of Medicine, and that has created a really exciting environment,” Wilkes said. “I’ve never seen our faculty more engaged and more eager to do truly great work.”
That is reflected in the significant increase in NIH funding in recent years. In fiscal 2000, the School of Medicine received $82.3 million from the NIH; in 2015, $101.2 million. In fiscal 2018, that figure had climbed to $120.9 million. Then, in a single year, it jumped a whopping $25.4 million to the record $146.3 million.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” Wilkes said. “But we hope this is only the beginning.”
To keep up with the latest medical research news from UVA, subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog at makingofmedicine.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.