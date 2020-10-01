UVA safety Joey Blount named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

UVA safety Joey Blount was today named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. Blount is one of 199 semifinalists for the award.

Blount, a senior, was a third-team All-ACC honoree in 2019 after finishing with 95 tackles and leading UVA with three interceptions. He has appeared in in 39 career games for the Cavaliers and boasts 201 career tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Blount graduated this past summer, completing his undergraduate degree in three years, and is currently working on his master’s degree in the Curry School of Education.

His community service includes a myriad of activities like working with the Eritrean Ethiopian Student Association at UVA, the student-athlete leadership council, Thursday’s Heroes, a middle school tutor, hospital visits, Athletes for Hope Social Media Challenge, helping at Camp Henry, a summer camp for those with mental and/or physical disabilities, and speaking with at-risk kids from a camp organized by the Albemarle Police Department.

