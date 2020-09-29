UVA runner Rohann Asfaw earns national cross country honor

UVA senior Rohann Asfaw was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Men’s Athlete of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Asfaw is the first Cavalier to earn the honor for cross country in program history and the first male ACC athlete to do so since Syracuse’s Justyn Knight was selected during the 2017 season.

Asfaw opened the 2020 season on Sept. 25 with the fastest 8k time at the Virginia Invite at Panorama Farms in Earlysville. He won the race with an eight-second gap over second place, finishing the meet with a time of 24:03.1.

The career-best run by Asfaw led Virginia to a first-place finish in the competition against ACC competitors North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Up next, the Cavaliers will travel to Cary, N.C., on Oct. 7 for the program’s lone regular-season road competition.

Information from Virginia Athletics

