UVA Rowing: Three ‘Hoos to compete at World Rowing U-23 Championships

Three UVA rowers will compete at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships on July 24-28 in Sarasota, Fla.

Cavalier rising junior Sophia Kershner (Palmyra, Va.), former coxswain Izzi Weiss (Chicago, Ill.) and incoming graduate transfer Katy Flynn (Churchville, N.Y./RPI) will represent UVA in the five-day regatta. In addition, 12-time ACC Coach of the Year Kevin Sauer will coach the women’s four for the United States.

Kershner and Weiss will compete in the women’s eight for the United States, while Flynn will race in the women’s quadruple sculls for the U.S.

Weiss coxed the U.S. to a gold medal in the women’s four at the World Under-23 Championships in Poznan, Poland. Kershner and Flynn are making their U-23 championships debuts this year.

UVA has had at least one student-athlete on the gold-medal winning women’s eight at the World Rowing Under-23 Championships for nine consecutive years.

Kershner and Weiss were part of the ACC champion Varsity Eight, which also finished 12th at the NCAA Championships.

USRowing Productions will stream all five days of racing live on ESPN3.com, which is also available on the ESPN app. Fans can also follow the action online at wru23ch2019.com.

