UVA Rowing names Katy Flynn, Emily Ashton, Sophia Kershner tri-captains

Katy Flynn, Emily Ashton and Sophia Kershner have been named tri-captains for the 2020-2021 Virginia rowing team, head coach Kevin Sauer announced Thursday.

“This is a great group of team leaders,” Sauer said. “Katy, Emily and Sophia each bring a unique perspective to help our team be the best we can be.”

Flynn, Ashton and Kershner were named to the ACC Honor Roll after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Kershner was also recognized as an invitee to the 2020 USRowing Under-23 National Team Selection Camp. Kershner earned a bronze medal in the women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Sarasota, Fla.

Ashton and Kershner helped UVA to its 10th straight ACC title and 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2019. Ashton and Kershner rowed in the 2019 ACC champion Varsity Eight boat.

Flynn transferred to Virginia after rowing at RPI from 2015-19. In addition to her ACC Honor Roll accolades, she was named a CRCA National Scholar-Athlete.

Sauer also announced that Lindsay Barkett (Vero Beach, Fla.) and Tahne Badenhorst (Benoni, South Africa) were selected as third and second-year class representatives, respectively. Barkett and Badenhorst were named to the 2020 ACC Honor Roll.

