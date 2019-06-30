UVA Rowing: Heidi Long named Second Team All-American

UVA senior Heidi Long (Buckinghamshire, England) was named Pocock Second-Team All-America, while Anna Fairs (Thorpe Thewles, England) and Izzi Weiss (Chicago, Ill.) earned honorable mention honors.

Rowing in the 7-seat of UVA’s Varsity Eight, Long led the Cavaliers to their 10th consecutive ACC championship and 19th overall in the 20 years of the event. Long helped UVA’s V8 to a 12th-place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships as the Cavaliers finished 10th nationally as a team. Long earned first-team All-America honors in 2017-18.

Fairs and Weiss were also part of UVA’s Varsity Eight in 2018-19. Fairs and Weiss joined Long on the All-ACC first team. UVA’s Varsity Eight was named ACC Crew of the Year.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google