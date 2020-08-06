UVA releases updated 2020 football schedule
Virginia will open its 2020 football schedule with a home tilt on Friday, Sept. 11 with VMI, before embarking on a 10-game ACC slate.
The ‘Hoos, the defending ACC Coastal champ, will get six home games, beginning with VMI, which had originally been on the 2020 schedule for Sept. 12.
The ACC announced last month a revision to the 2020 schedule that features 10 conference games and a plus-one non-conference game to be played in-state.
Virginia Tech’s non-conference opponent will be Liberty, which will play the Hokies in Lane Stadium on Nov. 7.
Liberty, an FBS independent, will also play at Syracuse on Oct. 17 and N.C. State on Nov. 21.
ODU, which had been on UVA’s schedule before the revision, will play at Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 9.
The only ACC school to be at all aggressive with its plus-one was Georgia Tech, which scheduled UCF for a Sept. 19 game in Atlanta.
Back to the UVA schedule: yeah, it’s tough.
Virginia faces eight teams that appeared in a bowl game last season: Boston College (TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl), Clemson (Fiesta Bowl/CFP National Championship), Florida State (Tony the Tiger Sun), North Carolina (Military Bowl), Miami (Walk-On’s Independence), Louisville (Franklin American Mortgage Music City), Virginia Tech (Belk) and Wake Forest (New Era Pinstripe).
The Cavaliers have open weekends on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 21. UVA does not face 2020 ACC opponents Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
2020 Virginia Football Schedule
Sept. 11 vs. VMI (Fri.)
Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 3 at Clemson
Oct. 10 vs. NC State
Oct. 17 at Wake Forest
Oct. 24 at Miami
Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina
Nov. 7 vs. Louisville
Nov. 14 vs. Duke
Nov. 28 at Florida State
Dec. 5 vs. Boston College
Story by Chris Graham
