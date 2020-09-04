UVA releases 2020 fall volleyball schedule

Virginia will play an eight-match ACC volleyball slate beginning Oct. 2.

The Cavaliers will host Duke on Friday, Oct. 2, and again on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Memorial Gymnasium. Both matches are set for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

Virginia will then play four-straight matches on the road, heading to North Carolina on October 9 and 11. The Cavaliers will follow with a trip to Virginia Tech for matches on October 16 and 18.

UVA closes the fall season with two matches against NC State. The first meeting with the Wolfpack is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 with the second coming a day later (Oct. 24).

Broadcast schedules and additional coverage will be announced by the ACC at a later date. The weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1 is held as make-up dates if needed.

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home matches at Memorial Gymnasium will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2020 UVA Volleyball Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME Friday, Oct. 2 Duke 6:30pm Saturday, Oct. 3 Duke 6:30pm Friday, Oct. 9 at North Carolina 6:00pm Sunday, Oct. 11 at North Carolina 4:00pm Friday, Oct. 16 at Virginia Tech 6:00pm Sunday, Oct. 18 at Virginia Tech 4:00pm Friday, Oct. 23 NC State 6:30pm Saturday, Oct. 24 NC State 6:30pm

