UVA ranked 23rd in USTFCCCA men’s cross country preseason poll

The UVA men’s cross country team enters the 2019 season ranked 23rd in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Preseason National Coaches’ Poll.

Graduating just one scoring runner from 2018, the Cavaliers enter the season with a strong squad of veteran runners as the team looks to top its third-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships and fourth-place finish at the ACC Championships.

Redshirt senior Ari Klau (West Hartford, Conn.) leads the pack after earning All-Southeast Region and All-ACC honors last season. Senior AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) and redshirt senior Alex Corbett (Burke, Va.) were named to the 2018 All-Southeast Region team with a top 25 finish at the regional meet, while senior Randy Neish (Glastonbury, Conn.) captured All-ACC honors for his performance at the conference championships.

The Cavaliers are one of four ACC men’s teams to earn a top 25 ranking, joining No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Syracuse and No. 13 NC State on the preseason list.

Virginia will open the 2019 cross country season on Friday (Aug. 30) at the Liberty Challenge in Lynchburg, Va.

