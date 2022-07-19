UVA QB Brennan Armstrong named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is one of 35 quarterbacks on the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List.
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
Armstrong is one of 12 semifinalists from last year to be featured on the preseason watch list.
The UVA signal caller is coming off a record-breaking year in which he broke UVA’s single season passing yards (4,449), passing touchdowns (31), completions (326) and total offense (4,700) records. His 404.4 passing yards per game were the most ever by an ACC quarterback and he was only 145 yards shy of breaking the ACC’s all-time single season passing record in just 11 games played.
Armstrong owns seven of the top-10 passing performances in UVA history including his school-record 554-yard, four touchdown game against North Carolina last season. It was one of nine 550+ yard games against power-5 programs in all of college football since the 2015 season. He passed for 300 or more yards 10 times in 2021 and 400 yards on six different occasions. Prior to the season, only two UVA quarterbacks threw for 400 or more yards in a game.
Entering the 2022 season, Armstrong needs 679 yards to break UVA legend and 17-year NFL QB Matt Schaub’s career passing record and six touchdowns away from eclipsing his career touchdown record at Virginia.
After a school record 4,700 yards of total offense last season, Armstrong is 191 total yards away from breaking Bryce Perkins’ career mark.
In addition to being a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award last season, Armstrong was a top-10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a finalist for the Manning Award. He garnered Third Team All-ACC honors and was an honorable mention on both the Pro Football Focus and the Phil Steele All-America Teams.