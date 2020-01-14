UVA Orthopedics honored among nation’s top orthopedics programs

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Orthopedics at UVA Medical Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedics programs.

This is the sixth consecutive year UVA Orthopedics has received this national award.

In their introduction to the list, the editors of Becker’s Hospital Review note that the programs honored have been recognized for both quality care and patient satisfaction. “These programs highlighted have rich histories of innovation and have won grants to research musculoskeletal treatments,” they write.

In its write up on UVA, Becker’s noted that surgical infection rates at UVA were better than the national average in 2018, as was the average length of stay for hip fracture patients. Becker’s also highlighted that UVA has earned recognition from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement and was the first hospital in Virginia to receive premier certification from the International Geriatric Fracture Society.

“This Becker’s Hospital Review award reflects the quality of the care we provide as well as the breadth of the specialized care we provide – from sports medicine and hand surgery to spinal surgery and joint replacements – for patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “I’m grateful to our team in the department, together with our partners across UVA Health, for their service to our patients.”

“From student-athletes at UVA to community members throughout Charlottesville and the state, our orthopedics team provides tremendous care in a wide range of specialties,” said Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, interim chief executive officer for UVA Medical Center. “This is a well-deserved honor for our team.”

Becker’s Hospital does not rank its 100 great orthopedic programs and lists them in alphabetical order.

