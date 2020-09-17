UVA opens 2020 volleyball season Friday with home matchup against The Citadel

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 5:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA volleyball team opens its 2020 season on Friday when the Cavaliers host The Citadel (0-1) at 6 p.m. in Mem Gym.

The game will air on ACCNX.

A link to the broadcast is available on VirginiaSports.com.

Fans can also follow along on social media (@UVAvolleyball) or via live stats.

The ‘Hoos return 12 players from 2019, led by senior Sarah Billiard, who racked up 282 kills in 2019 and is 127 kills away from becoming the 20th member of Virginia’s 1,000-kill club.

Senior Megan Wilson is already among the top 10 in program history for assists with 2,116. She needs 143 assists to move into sixth all-time at Virginia.

Sophomore Mattison Matthews returns at middle blocker after posting the second-highest hitting percentage (.382) in Virginia history.

Related

Comments