UVA, New College Institute partnership to build opportunity in Southern Virginia

The Martinsville-based New College Institute and the UVA School of Continuing and Professional Studies will work to expand educational opportunities for residents of Southern Virginia and surrounding areas.

A partnership announced this week aims to build awareness of UVA’s flexible, online programs – including degree-completion programs, certificates and non-credit courses – throughout the region and beyond.

The collaboration springs from a sense of shared mission for the two organizations, said Alex Hernandez, dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

“Our calling is to help build ladders of opportunity so that adult learners can improve their lives,” Hernandez said. “That might mean completing an undergraduate degree, finishing a certification or just learning a new skill for professional or personal advancement. The New College Institute shares this mission, and we’re excited to help them serve the people of southern Virginia and the surrounding areas.”

New College Institute is part of a network of publicly funded higher education centers in the commonwealth, and the partnership will help bring UVA’s online offerings to a region where many may not know they exist, said Karen Jackson, NCI’s interim executive director.

“This partnership marks a new chapter of educational programming for NCI and the region,” she said. “SCPS’s flexible model and wide variety of programs offers students of all ages an outstanding opportunity to obtain additional education that can enhance their career opportunities.”

As part of the partnership, NCI and SCPS will work together to build awareness of UVA programs and offerings through a mix of printed materials and digital initiatives, as well as in-person counseling and events.

