UVA-NC State game for Wednesday off: COVID-19 issues for the Pack

Virginia is back on the other side of a COVID-19 postponement, this time because N.C. State is having to take a pause.

The ACC announced today that Wednesday’s home game with the Pack has been scuttled.

Standard issue press release stuff: positive test, subsequent quarantining, contact tracing within the program.

Just trying to get to March at this point. The number of bald tires: immaterial.

