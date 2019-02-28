UVA Men’s Soccer: Spring schedule includes U.S. Soccer Collegiate Development Program

For the second-straight season, the UVA men’s soccer team will participate in the U.S. Soccer College Development Program as part of its spring soccer schedule.

The Cavaliers have six competition dates this spring including three that will take place at Perry Field.

Of the six competition dates, four will be part of the second annual U.S. Soccer College Development program that has now expanded to 13 teams. The program, initiated last year, is designed to further player development opportunities in Zone 3 (players age 18 and older). Virginia along with Clemson, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina and Wake Forest pioneered the program last year.

College teams playing in this year’s program include: Boston College, Clemson, Connecticut, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will compete across two divisions.

College teams will run this year’s event as an approved U.S. Soccer competition, following the Federation’s technical framework of best practices for elite youth development. The games will operate similar a U.S. Soccer Development Academy match: featuring traditional timekeeping, a maximum gameday roster of 18 players and three substitution moments with no re-entry.

The remaining two dates for Virginia will be filled by spring exhibition matches against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium on March 9 followed by a home match against George Mason on March 23.

2019 Virginia Men’s Soccer Spring Schedule

Sat., March 2 Virginia Tech (Perry) 1:00 p.m.*

Sat. March 9 at Richmond Kickers (City Stadium) 4:00 p.m.

Sat., March 23 George Mason (Perry) 1:00 p.m.

Sat., March 30 Georgetown (Perry) 1:00 p.m.*

Sat., April 6 Pittsburgh 12:00 p.m.*

Sun., April 13 TBD (@ WF) 1:00 p.m.*

*U.S. Soccer College Development Program match

All home games to be played at Perry Field, located behind directly behind Turf Field

U.S. Soccer College Development Program Format

North Division

Boston College

Connecticut

Providence

Rutgers

Syracuse

South Division

Group 1

Georgetown

Pitt

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Group 2

Clemson

Duke

North Carolina

Wake Forest

The South Division teams will play each member of their group once from March 2 to April 6, followed by playoffs on April 13. The top team in each group will face-off, as well as the runner-up, third-placed, and fourth-placed teams in each group. Each team in the five-school North Division will play each other once from March 23 to April 26, and the team with the most points will be crowned as Division champion.

