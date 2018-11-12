UVA men’s soccer seeded 10th in NCAA Tournament

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA (9-3-3) will be the 10th-seed in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament and host either UNCW (12-5-2) or Furman (13-6-1) in the second round on Sunday, Nov. 18. The match at Klöckner Stadium is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia will receive a first round-bye for the third-consecutive year and the 10-seed is the highest for the Cavaliers since 2013.

Virginia extended the nation’s longest active NCAA Tournament streak to 38-straight years in the field and will make its 40th overall appearance (fourth most in college soccer). The Cavaliers have hosted a NCAA Tournament match in each of the last 38 years.

Ticket Information

Fans can order tickets for the tournament online at VirginiaSports.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821) beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 13). Tickets purchased in advance will be $8 for reserved seating and $5 for general admission. Season ticket holders from the regular season will have the chance to purchase the same seats held during the regular season for a limited time before those seats will be released to the public.

Tickets are also available at the gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play. Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission and $5 for students of participating schools with valid student ID.

Cash parking for $5 will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena and University Hall lots. Free parking is available in the Emmett/Ivy Garage.

NCAA Tournament Dates

First Round (Thursday, November 15) – Thirty-two teams will play 16 games in the opening round. The games will be played at non-predetermined campus sites. The winners from each game advance to play at the campus sites of each of the top 16 seeds.

Thirty-two teams will play 16 games in the opening round. The games will be played at non-predetermined campus sites. The winners from each game advance to play at the campus sites of each of the top 16 seeds. Second Round (Sunday, November 18) – The winning team from each game will advance to the Third Round.

The winning team from each game will advance to the Third Round. Third Round (Sunday, November 25) – Eight, two-team Third Round games will be at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the Quarterfinals.

Eight, two-team Third Round games will be at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the Quarterfinals. Quarterfinals (Friday, November 30) – The quarterfinal games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each of the quarterfinals advance to the championship final site in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The quarterfinal games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each of the quarterfinals advance to the championship final site in Santa Barbara, Calif. Men’s College Cup (Friday, December 7 and Sunday, December 9) – The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s College Cup will be held at Meredith Field at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. The semifinals will be held Friday, December 7 and the championship will be Sunday, December 9.

Team Notes

Virginia has been one of the top defensive teams in the country, sporting a 0.70 goals against average, the second lowest in the ACC and 16th lowest in the country.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated from the ACC Tournament by Pittsburgh in the first round on Oct. 31.

Freshmen Cabrel Happi Kamseu (5), Daryl Dike (5), Daniel Steedman (2) and Aboubacar Keita (1) account for 13 of the team’s 22 goals this season. All four were named to the ACC All-Freshman team, a new league record for number of honorees.

In the original NCAA Division I men’s soccer rankings announced on Oct. 28, Virginia came in at No. 4 behind Wake Forest, Indiana and North Carolina.

Over the first seven games of the season, Virginia allowed just one goal. In 75 years of soccer in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers have allowed one goal through seven games twice, 1985 and 2018.

Virginia went 3-2-2 against Top-25 teams this season with wins over No. 19 New Hampshire, No. 22 Wright State and No. 5 Denver. The Cavaliers played No. 23 Notre Dame and No. 21 Virginia Tech to draws.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment