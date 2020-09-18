UVA men’s soccer Saturday exhibition at Syracuse canceled

The Virginia men’s soccer exhibition scheduled to take place at Syracuse on Saturday has been canceled.

The exhibition had been originally scheduled to be played in Charlottesville until Tuesday when Syracuse and Virginia agreed to switch the locations of the two matches this fall.

The regular season match between the two teams will remain in Charlottesville on Oct. 30.

The six-game ACC regular season for Virginia will begin on the road in Blacksburg on Oct. 3 against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers will make their 2020 debut at Klöckner Stadium on Oct. 9 against Louisville at 7 p.m.

Information from Virginia Athletics

