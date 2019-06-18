UVA men’s soccer announces 2019 season schedule

The UVA men’s soccer program will open its 2019 season at home on August 30 with a matchup against Pacific at Klöckner Stadium. The season opener is part of an 11-game home slate for the seven-time national champion Cavaliers.

For the second-straight season, Virginia will play a neutral site game at Audi Field in Washington D.C, home of D.C. United. The Cavaliers will clash with defending National Champion Maryland on Monday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Ticket information for the match will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule includes home games with NC State (Sept. 20), Louisville (Oct. 4), Pittsburgh (Oct. 18) and North Carolina (Nov. 1). The Cavaliers will travel to Duke (Sept. 13), Notre Dame (Sept. 27), Boston College (Oct. 11) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 25) in league play.

In non-conference action, Virginia will host High Point (Sept. 7), Radford (Sept. 17), Western Michigan (Sept. 23), George Washington (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 15) and Saint Louis (Oct. 22) at Klöckner Stadium.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2019 squad in a trio of home exhibition matches. The Cavaliers will host Siena (Aug. 17), Villanova (Aug. 20) and Drexel (Aug. 24) in Charlottesville. Admission to all three exhibitions is free.

Storylines

Virginia will travel to Notre Dame for the third-straight season. The two programs have squared off twice in each of the last two seasons including last year in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament, a 1-0 overtime win by the Irish in South Bend.

Virginia will take on against Saint Louis for the first time since 2004. The Billikens have an NCAA-best, 10 National Championships to their credit. Virginia’s seven NCAA titles, trail only Saint Louis and Indiana (8) all-time.

Last season Virginia and Maryland restored an old ACC rivalry by playing the first collegiate soccer game at the new Audi field. The two teams will once again play on Labor Day at one of the newest facilities in the MLS. The Cavaliers and the Terps played to a 0-0 draw in the inaugural Battle of the District.

By the Numbers

16 Regular season games (11 home, four away, one neutral)

10 Participants in 2019 NCAA Tournament (Pacific, Maryland, High Point, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Louisville, James Madison, Virginia Tech, North Carolina)

7 Teams in the final 2019 United Soccer Coaches National Rankings – (No. 1 Maryland, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 James Madison, No. 11 Duke, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 Louisville, No. 17 Virginia Tech)

Season Tickets

Beginning Monday, June 24, fans can purchase general admission season tickets online. The first 500 season tickets purchased will receive a free Virginia soccer scarf that will be unique from the scarves given away as a part of the Virginia soccer scarf nights.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 5 at 9 a.m. by phone and in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and $8 at the box office on game day.

For more information on season and single game tickets, visit: http://www.virginiasports.com/tickets/soccer-ticket-info.html

2019 UVA Men’s Soccer Schedule

8/17/19 Siena (Exh.) 7 p.m. 8/20/19 Villanova (Exh.) 7 p.m. 8/24/19 Drexel (Exh.) 7 p.m. 8/30/19 Pacific 8 p.m. 9/2/19 vs. Maryland (Audi Field) 7 p.m. 9/7/19 High Point 7 p.m. 9/13/19 at Duke* (ESPNU) 6 p.m. 9/17/19 Radford 7 p.m. 9/20/19 NC State* 7 p.m. 9/23/19 Western Michigan (ACCN) 7 p.m. 9/27/19 at Notre Dame* 7 p.m. 10/1/19 George Washington 7 p.m. 10/4/19 Louisville* 7 p.m. 10/11/19 at Boston College* 7 p.m. 10/15/19 James Madison (ACCN) 7 p.m. 10/18/19 Pittsburgh* 7 p.m. 10/22/19 Saint Louis 7 p.m. 10/25/19 at Virginia Tech* 7 p.m. 11/1/19 North Carolina* 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google