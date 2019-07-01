UVA men’s soccer announces 2019 recruiting class

UVA men’s soccer head coach George Gelnovatch announced the addition of 10 newcomers to the program’s 2019 roster on Monday. The Cavaliers open their 2019 season on Friday, August 30 against Pacific at Klöckner Stadium.

Gelnovatch led the Cavaliers to a 10-4-3 overall record in 2018 and a final national ranking of 15 from the United Soccer Coaches. Virginia made it to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time under Gelnovatch and the 27th overall. The Cavaliers have appeared in 38-straight NCAA Tournaments, the longest active streak in collegiate soccer.

“I’m pleased with how this class shaped out,” Gelnovatch said. “This class adds to what I feel is a very deep roster for us this fall and I think there are some dynamic elements to this class that can contribute right away.”

2019 Virginia Men’s Soccer Recruiting Class

M – Nick Berghold (Wingdale, N.Y.)

2017-18 USA Today All-USA Boys Soccer Third Team Honoree

2017-18 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) All-Star by the Boston Globe

Captain on Berkshire’s 2018 undefeated Class A New England Championship Team

Played club soccer for Black Rock FC (2017-18) and New York Soccer Club (2013-17)

Helped NYSC to NPL Championships in 2015 & 2016

New England Champion in the 4x400m relay

F/M – Isaiah Byrd (Gainesville, Va.)

Led club team BRYC Elite to 2017-18 ECNL Nationals as the team’s leading scorer (19 goals, 7 assists)

• Selected for Region 1 ODP Team in 2017

• Selected for Region 1 ODP Team in 2017 Played in International friendlies in Iceland -2 goals, 1 assist in 4 matches (2018).

F – Axel Gunnarsson (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Member of the Swedish U-17, U-18 and U-19 National Teams

Two-Time MVP for Gothenburg’s Regional XI in the National Cup Finals

Top goal scorer in IFK Gothenburg’s U-19 club (2017 & 2018)

Part of Gothenburg’s Regional XI from age 14-17

F – Philip Horton (New Albany, Ohio)

Played two years for Columbus Crew SC

D – Reed Kessler (New York, N.Y.)

Captain of his club team, BW Gottschee Soccer Academy

D – Eben Noverr (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Played club soccer for Real Colorado (11 years) and Colorado Rapids (three years)

Served as Captain of his 2018-19 Colorado Rapids U-18/19 team

In team camp for the U-16 and U-17 National Team in 2016

Named to the Central Conference Best XI U-15/16 team while playing for the Colorado Rapids

GK – Chris Shutler (Middleburg, Va.)

Graduate transfer from Binghamton University

Appeared in 29 games including 25 starts and four shutouts in three seasons for the bearcats

Member of the America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the BU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and was on the Watson School of Engineering School Dean’s Honors List

Named the America East Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 10

D – Andreas Ueland (Byrne, Norway)

Caps with Norway’s U-17, U-18 and U-20 teams

Played club soccer for Bryne FK from youth to first team (12 years)

Voted “2017 Best Player of the Season” for Bryne FK (Norway Second Division)

M – Jeremy Verley (Kingston, Jamaica)

No. 54 on TopDrawerSoccer.com Boys IMG Academy Top 150 and ranked No. 2 on the TDS Northeast Regional rankings

Member of the Jamaican U-17 National Team

Three-year varsity player and two-year captain at Milton Academy (Mass.)

2018 Independent Schools League Player of the Year

Named to the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Fall High School Boys All-America Team

F – Matthew Warbrick (Auckland, New Zealand)

Won 2019 Tennessee Division II-AA State Championship at The McCallie School

Scored 11 goals and tallied four assists in his final season

Also ran track at McCallie breaking the school record in the 100 meter dash.

Played club soccer for New England FC (2017-18) and Chattanooga FC (2018-19)

