UVA men’s soccer 12th in USC Preseason Poll

UVA men’s soccer is ranked 12th in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The ranking is the highest in the preseason since for the Cavaliers since 2015 when they were ranked second after winning the program’s seventh National Championship in the fall of 2014.

The Cavaliers return 15 letterwinners from last season including Third Team All-ACC selections Joe Bell (Wanaka, New Zealand) and Henry Kessler (New York, N.Y.). Virginia also welcomes back rising sophomores Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.), Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe) and Daniel Steedman (Cornelius, N.C.) who each earned ACC All-Freshman honors in their first year on grounds.

Head Coach George Gelnovatch led the Cavaliers to a 10-4-3 overall record in 2018 and reached the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the 27th time in program history. Virginia has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 38 seasons, the longest streak in the history of college soccer.

On this year’s schedule, the Cavaliers are slated to play six teams featured the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, including four of the top-10 – No. 1 Maryland (Sept. 2), No. 6 North Carolina (Nov. 1), No. 9 Notre Dame (Sept. 27), No. 10 Duke (Sept. 13), No. 14 Louisville (Oct. 4), No. 16 Virginia Tech (Oct. 25).

Virginia will open up the 2019 season at Klöckner Stadium on Aug. 30 against Pacific. The Cavaliers square off against the defending National Champion Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 2 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Ticket Information

Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale by phone and in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. The first 500 season tickets purchased will receive a free Virginia soccer scarf that will be unique from the scarves given away as a part of the Virginia soccer scarf nights.

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and $8 at the box office on game day.

For tickets to the “Battle for the DMV” against No. 1 Maryland at Audi Field on Sept. 2, D.C. United Season Ticket Members can purchase their tickets to the match for $15 while general admission tickets will be available to the public for $20. All-inclusive tickets with access to the Heineken Club will be available for $75. Suites are also available for purchase starting at $800. All tickets can be purchased HERE.

