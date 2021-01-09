UVA men’s lacrosse announces team captains for 2021

Long-stick midfielder Jared Conners and midfielder John Fox have been selected as captains for the UVA men’s lacrosse team for the 2021 season, as voted on by their peers.

Conners and Fox repeat as captains, marking just the third time that UVA has had at least two repeat captains.

In 1971 and 1972 it was Jay Connor and Bob Proutt, while in 1985 and 1986 it was Roddy Marino and Jeff Nicklas.

“Has there ever been a greater urgency for consistent, principled leadership?” coach Lars Tiffany said. “Fortunately for our team and the staff, we have many men stepping up and incorporating a larger others-focused mindset right now. Two in particular have been identified by their teammates to serve in the official capacity as captains, and those are fifth-year Jared Conners and fourth-year John Fox. While pursuing a master’s degree from the McIntire School, Jared has embraced the enhanced role for serving others and modeling the behavior and commitment required during this time. John has been simply extraordinary in his relentless caretaking of the roster. No one does more for others, and it would be very difficult to find anyone on this planet who cares more about Virginia lacrosse.”

Conners (Sr., Pittsford, N.Y.) is first-team preseason All-American after earning first-team All-American honors in the shortened 2020 campaign. In 2020, the long-stick midfielder scored three goals, dished out one assist, picked up 28 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers in just six games.

In 2019 he was a first-team All-American after scoring five goals, dishing one assist, picking up 57 ground balls and causing 27 turnovers. Conners notched six ground balls in the 2019 NCAA title game against Yale. He also scored a goal and caused three turnovers in the 2019 ACC title game against Notre Dame, efforts that landed Conners on the All-ACC Tournament team.

Fox (Sr., New Canaan, Conn.) is a stellar SSDM for the Cavaliers. In six games in 2020 he picked up five ground balls and caused two turnovers. In 2020 as a sophomore, he appeared in all 20 games as a short-stick defensive midfielder.

Fox picked up six ground balls and caused three turnovers in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. He picked up four key ground balls in the double-overtime win in the semifinals against Duke.

