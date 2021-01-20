UVA Men’s Golf wraps Camp Creek Seminole Invitational, finishing ninth

Freshman George Duangmanee shot a final-round 71 to lead the Virginia men’s golf team at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational on Tuesday, but the Cavaliers finished ninth in the 10-team season-opening event.

The UVA team shot 8-over 295 during the final round for a three-day total of 885. Wake Forest and Florida State tied for the tournament title at 22-under 842.

The 10-team field was made up of ACC programs.

Duangmanee finished in 49th place in his collegiate debut. He had started play Sunday with a score of 84, but rebounded to shoot a combined 2-under for the final two rounds of the tournament.

The team’s top overall finisher was sophomore Pietro Bovari, who was 31st overall at 4-over 220. He opened play with a 72 and shot 2-over 74 during each of the final two rounds.

Senior Jimmie Massie placed 34th at 5-over 221 after shooting 77 during Tuesday’s round.

The Cavaliers return to action Jan. 25 when they play in the two-day Timaquana Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Team Results

Florida State 285-279-278-842 Wake Forest 282-280-280-842 Clemson 276-288-281-845 Duke 283-286-285-854 North Carolina 288-288-289-865 Notre Dame 291-297-279-867 Georgia Tech 293-290-288-871 Louisville 295-300-277-872 Virginia 298-292-295-885 Virginia Tech 294-307-308-909

Individual Leaders

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson 64-66-71-201 Peter Fountain North Carolina 68-68-70-206 Mark Power, Wake Forest 67-74-68-209 Connor Futrell, Florida State 73-69-67-209

Virginia Results

Pietro Bovari 72-74-74-220 Jimmie Massie 74-70-77-221 George Duangmanee 84-71-71-226 Andrew Orischak 74-80-74-228 Chris Fosdick 78-77-76-231 Grayson Wotnosky* 79-74-78-231

* Competing as an individual

