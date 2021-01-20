 

UVA Men’s Golf wraps Camp Creek Seminole Invitational, finishing ninth

Published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 8:18 pm

Freshman George Duangmanee shot a final-round 71 to lead the Virginia men’s golf team at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational on Tuesday, but the Cavaliers finished ninth in the 10-team season-opening event.

The UVA team shot 8-over 295 during the final round for a three-day total of 885. Wake Forest and Florida State tied for the tournament title at 22-under 842.

The 10-team field was made up of ACC programs.

Duangmanee finished in 49th place in his collegiate debut. He had started play Sunday with a score of 84, but rebounded to shoot a combined 2-under for the final two rounds of the tournament.

The team’s top overall finisher was sophomore Pietro Bovari, who was 31st overall at 4-over 220. He opened play with a 72 and shot 2-over 74 during each of the final two rounds.

Senior Jimmie Massie placed 34th at 5-over 221 after shooting 77 during Tuesday’s round.

The Cavaliers return to action Jan. 25 when they play in the two-day Timaquana Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Team Results

  1. Florida State  285-279-278-842
  2. Wake Forest    282-280-280-842
  3. Clemson        276-288-281-845
  4. Duke           283-286-285-854
  5. North Carolina 288-288-289-865
  6. Notre Dame     291-297-279-867
  7. Georgia Tech   293-290-288-871
  8. Louisville     295-300-277-872
  9. Virginia       298-292-295-885
  10. Virginia Tech  294-307-308-909

Individual Leaders

  1. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson      64-66-71-201
  2. Peter Fountain North Carolina 68-68-70-206
  3. Mark Power, Wake Forest       67-74-68-209
  4. Connor Futrell, Florida State 73-69-67-209

Virginia Results

  1. Pietro Bovari     72-74-74-220
  2. Jimmie Massie     74-70-77-221
  3. George Duangmanee 84-71-71-226
  4. Andrew Orischak   74-80-74-228
  5. Chris Fosdick     78-77-76-231
  6. Grayson Wotnosky* 79-74-78-231

* Competing as an individual


