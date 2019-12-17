UVA Medical Center earns national honor for patient safety

Published Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA Medical Center has been named as a Top Teaching Hospital for patient safety and quality.

The honor comes from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization focused on healthcare safety and quality.

From about 2,100 hospitals evaluated by The Leapfrog Group, 120 – including 55 teaching hospitals – earned an award. Award criteria include patient outcomes and safety measures, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and work to prevent medication errors.

UVA’s Top Hospital Award follows an “A” grade earlier this fall on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

“We are pleased to recognize UVA Medical Center as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Charlottesville community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”

Be Safe, UVA Health’s nationally recognized safety and quality program, provides a disciplined daily method to help drive excellent patient safety and outcomes for their patients.

“I want to thank our entire team at UVA Medical Center for helping us earn this tremendous honor,” said Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, interim chief executive officer for UVA Medical Center. “This Leapfrog Top Hospitals Award is based on the commitment of our doctors, nurses and our entire team to provide the best care for all of our patients.”

“Supported by our Be Safe framework, our care providers are focused on constantly improving the care we provide our patients,” said Tracey Hoke, MD, chief of quality and performance improvement at UVA Health. “I am pleased to see their efforts recognized by The Leapfrog Group.”

Related