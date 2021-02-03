UVA-Louisville off for Saturday: But wait, there’s good news

The Louisville at Virginia men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but, good news, now UVA gets Pitt on Saturday.

You knew from earlier today when it was announced that Louisville’s game scheduled for tonight with Syracuse was off that Saturday’s game in JPJ was at best iffy.

Pitt also needed a dance partner for the weekend; now they have one.

Also announced today: the NC State-UVA game at JPJ that had been lost last month when State went on a COVID pause is back on, rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

They’re trying, folks.

Story by Chris Graham

