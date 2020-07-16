UVA, Liberty earn 2019-2020 National Basketball Coaches academic honors

Defending national champion Virginia and ASUN champ Liberty had solid 2019-2020 seasons on and off the court.

Both were recognized with 2019-2020 National Basketball Coaches Team Excellence Award honors, created by the NABC Committee on Academics.

These awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Virginia, the 2019 national champion, finished the 2019-2020 season with a 23-7 record, winning eight straight and 11 of 12 to finish second in the ACC.

Liberty finished 2019-2020 with a 30-4 mark, and won the ASUN conference tournament to clinch the program’s second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

During the 2019-2020 school year, the Liberty men’s basketball team posted a 3.32 GPA, with 10 players posting a 3.0 GPA or better.

The team achievement comes a day after six players were also named to the NABC Honors Court as Tytist Dean, Scottie James, Keegan McDowell, Blake Preston, Josh Price and Colton Reed received the honor.

The Virginia team placed two players on the NABC Honors Court: Austin Katstra and Tomas Woldetensae.

Story by Chris Graham

