UVA lands seven, Virginia Tech six, on All-ACC Academic Football Team

Published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, 5:13 pm

Virginia offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer earned selection to the All-ACC Academic Football Team for the fourth time, leading a total of 13 selections from UVA and Virginia Tech.

Virginia placed seven players on the 2020 team.

Reinkensmeyer, who has a degree in global studies and is pursuing a master’s in higher education, is the first in UVA program history to be a four-time selection.

Safety Joey Blount (major in American studies, gender & sexuality minor), punter Nash Griffin (who has a finance degree, and is pursuing a master’s in educational psychology) and wide receiver Terrell Jana (major in public policy and leadership) picked up the accolade for the second consecutive year.

Cavaliers recognized for the first time were – defensive back D’Angelo Amos (a grad student in 2020-2021), Brian Delaney (majoring in foreign affairs) and linebacker Nick Jackson (undeclared, currently studying in UVA’s College of Arts and Sciences).

Jackson was also named to the All-ACC football team. Blount, listed as a senior in 2020, will return in 2021 as one of eight Cavaliers utilizing the extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six players from Virginia Tech were named to the All-ACC Academic Football Team, led by punter Oscar Bradburn, a sociology major, who just concluded his Tech career as the school’s all-time leader with a 43.5-yard punting average, and grad student Khalil Herbert, a third-team All-ACC selection as a running back, who led the Hokies’ rushing attack with 1,182 yards on the ground.

Also named to the team from Tech were offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (majoring in communication science & social inquiry), linebacker Dax Hollifield (majoring in human nutrition, food & exercise), tight end James Mitchell (majoring in sport media analysis) and tackle Luke Tenuta (also majoring in sport media analysis).

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career.

