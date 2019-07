UVA lands record 427 student-athletes on ACC Honor Roll

The 63rd annual ACC Academic Honor Roll, recognizing academic excellence by student-athletes during the 2018-19 academic year, was announced Tuesday (July 9) by Commissioner John Swofford.

Virginia placed a record 427 student-athletes on the Honor Roll. A total of 31 Cavaliers were recognized for the fourth time during their careers, with three (Evan Butts/football, Cory Harris/lacrosse, Carrera Lucas/field hockey) being honored for the fifth time.

The Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The conference recognized a record 4,769 student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom during the 2018-19 academic year.

During the course of the year, UVA had 105 student-athletes named to ACC All-Academic teams and three were awarded ACC Postgraduate Scholarships.

UVA 2019 ACC Academic Honor Roll Honorees

Andrew Abbott 2 – Baseball; Ayan Adu 2 – Soccer; Robin Afamefuna 3 – Soccer; Dox Aitken 2 – Lacrosse; Alex Albracht 4 – Swimming ; Sophie Alecce 4 – Lacrosse; Corbin Allen 1 – Soccer; McKenna Angotti 1 – Soccer; Chino Anukwuem 2 – Volleyball; Jackson Appelt 2 – Lacrosse; Marcus Applefield 1 – Football; Tara Arya 1 – Squash; Ryan Baker 2 – Swimming ; Lizzie Baker 2 – Tennis; Peyton Baldwin 2 – Swimming ; Caroline Baldwin 1 – Squash; Kiley Banker 3 – Volleyball; Abigail Barber 1 – Softball; Hannah Barcus 2 – Volleyball; Daniel Barir 4 – Soccer; Lindsay Barkett 1 – Rowing ; Keefer Barnum 2 – Swimming ; Mia Barron 3 – Track & Field; Michael Battista 1 – Wrestling ; Joe Bell 2 – Soccer; Christina Berchtold 1 – Rowing ; Sarah Billiard 2 – Volleyball; Abbie Bird 1 – Rowing ; Drew Blakely 3 – Baseball; Mary Blankemeir 1 – Cross Country; Hunter Bleser 2 – Tennis; Marija Bogavac 3 – Track & Field; Colton Bogucki 1 – Cross Country; Sam Book 2 – Wrestling ; Kiera Bothwell 2 – Track & Field; Spencer Bozsik 2 – Tennis; Beau Bradley 2 – Soccer; Andrew Braff 1 – Squash; William Braff 1 – Squash; Betsy Brandon 4 – Soccer; David Brenman 1 – Squash; Carter Bristow 1 – Swimming ; Luke Brugel 3 – Lacrosse; Grayson Bubrosky 1 – Squash; Killian Bubrosky 1 – Squash; Jamey Bulloch 2 – Rowing ; Patrick Burkinshaw 1 – Lacrosse; Hayley Busby 1 – Softball; Ryan Buscaglia 2 – Track & Field; Evan Butts 5 – Football; Emma Call 3 – Cross Country; Charlie Campbell 3 – Lacrosse; Elle Carroll 1 – Squash; Sergi Nus 3 – Soccer; Brendan Casey 4 – Swimming ; Courtlynne Caskin 1 – Lacrosse; Parker Chenault 1 – Football; Serena Chmelar 1 – Rowing ; Nathan Chuwait 3 – Golf; Milla Ciprian 1 – Volleyball; Evan Clark 1 – Football; Joe Clark 3 – Swimming ; Lester Coleman 4 – Football; Jack Collins 1 – Football; Grace Comeford 2 – Rowing ; Emily Condlin 1 – Rowing ; Jeff Conner 1 – Lacrosse; Jared Conners 2 – Lacrosse; Ryan Conrad 4 – Lacrosse; Payton Cormier 1 – Lacrosse; Rachel Corry 1 – Golf; Brian Courtney 2 – Wrestling ; Kate Covington 2 – Softball; Tanner Cowley 2 – Football; Candace Craig 1 – Squash; Germane Crowell 1 – Football; Tabby Dabney 2 – Softball; Maya Das 1 – Tennis; Star Davidson 1 – Rowing ; Libby Davidson 2 – Track & Field; Giovanna Veiga de Almeida 1 – Squash; Brian Delaney 2 – Football; Tedi DeMaria 3 – Track & Field; Max Diamond 3 – Soccer; Anna Dickinson 3 – Swimming ; Dayrl Dike 1 – Soccer; Jake Dixon 3 – Track & Field; Jefferson Dockter 1 – Tennis; Theo Dol 2 – Lacrosse; Sarah Doss 1 – Squash; Lee Dudley 1 – Football; James Dudzik 1 – Squash; Sydney Dusel 3 – Swimming ; Annie Dyson 1 – Lacrosse; Erin Earley 2 – Swimming ; Eryn Eddy 2 – Swimming ; Oghenakpobo Efekoro 3 – Track & Field; Margot Ehrenthal 2 – Track & Field; Nate Eikhoff 1 – Baseball; Shane Eilers 2 – Football; Greta Ell 2 – Field Hockey; CJ Epps, III 3 – Football; AJ Ernst 2 – Cross Country; Julia Jane Eskew 1 – Swimming ; Amber Ezechiels 1 – Field Hockey; Isabelle Ezratty 1 – Squash; Anna Fairs 2 – Rowing ; Tyler Fannin 2 – Football; Camille Favero 2 – Tennis; Nico Ferrara 1 – Swimming ; Carly Feyerabend 3 – Track & Field; Tucker Finkelston 1 – Football; Julia Ford 3 – Golf; John Fox 2 – Lacrosse; Nikki Freeman 4 – Field Hockey; Ally Frei 3 – Softball; Matt Gahm 2 – Football; Makayla Gallen 1 – Field Hockey; Shiann Gardner 1 – Rowing ; Jesse Geller 2 – Track & Field; Tori Gilbert 1 – Softball; Brian Gilday 1 – Track & Field; Greer Gill 1 – Field Hockey; Colette Glass 2 – Rowing ; Caroline Gmelich 2 – Swimming ; Eva Gobourne 3 – Rowing ; Ryan Goetz 1 – Tennis; Dan Golczewski 3 – Swimming ; Brandon Goldstein 4 – Swimming ; Morgan Gonzales 3 – Golf; Mitch Gordon 3 – Lacrosse; Alissa Gorzak 3 – Soccer; Olivia Gott 1 – Softball; Halle Graham 1 – Lacrosse; Ben Grant 1 – Soccer; Georgia Gray 1 – Rowing ; Abbey Green 1 – Cross Country; Jake Greenberg 1 – Swimming ; Justin Grender 1 – Swimming ; Nash Griffin 3 – Football; Gabby Grob 2 – Rowing ; Bridget Guy 4 – Track & Field; Bryce Hall 2 – Football; Bret Halsey 1 – Soccer; Drew Hamrock 1 – Baseball; Eli Hanback 2 – Football; Jessica Hanflink 1 – Softball; Toby Hansford 1 – Squash; Cabrel Happi Kamseu 1 – Soccer; Kate Harper 3 – Golf; Chesdin Harrington 3 – Baseball; Cory Harris 5 – Lacrosse; Jalen Harrison 1 – Baseball/Football; Gray Hart 1 – Wrestling ; Ahmed Hassan 1 – Cross Country; Kate Hastings 2 – Rowing ; Anna Hauser 3 – Lacrosse; Lauren Hausheer 2 – Field Hockey; Louie Hayes 3 – Wrestling ; Amanda Haywood 1 – Squash; Halle Hazzard 1 – Track & Field; Connor Hendrickson 1 – Cross Country; Astrid Henkle 1 – Rowing ; Taylor Henriksen 1 – Field Hockey; Alana Herran 3 – Track & Field; Morgan Hill 3 – Swimming ; Christian Hlinka 2 – Baseball; Claire Hodges 2 – Golf; Mia Hoen-Beck 3 – Soccer; Ben Hogg 2 – Football; Will Holey 1 – Squash; Jerry Horng 1 – Football; William Hudson 2 – Lacrosse; Jay Huff 1 – Basketball; Maggie Jackson 2 – Lacrosse; Christine Jarman 1 – Volleyball; Rebecca Jarrett 1 – Soccer; Ashley Jennings 1 – Softball; Emma Jinks 1 – Squash; Rosie Johanson 2 – Tennis; Derek Johnson 1 – Cross Country; Chris Jones 1 – Football; Mone’ Jones 1 – Basketball; Chloe Jones 1 – Lacrosse; Brittany Jones 2 – Track & Field; Hilmar Jonsson 3 – Track & Field; Harrison Kapp 1 – Squash; Austin Katstra 1 – Basketball; Matthew Katz 1 – Squash; Bryce Keblish 2 – Swimming ; Henry Keel 3 – Swimming ; Reed Kellam 3 – Football; Meghan Kelley 3 – Tennis; Rose Kelly 1 – Rowing ; Sen Kenneally 1 – Baseball; Nic Kent 1 – Baseball; Hana Kerner 4 – Soccer; Sophia Kershner 1 – Rowing ; Molly Keshin 2 – Softball; Rachel Keshin 2 – Softball; Zain Khokhar 1 – Football; Connor Killion 1 – Swimming ; Livia Kimche 1 – Rowing ; Mackenzie King 4 – Rowing ; Ari Klau 3 – Cross Country; Darren Klein 1 – Football; Lillie Kloak 1 – Lacrosse; Jalen Knight 1 – Lacrosse; Ben Knutson 1 – Football; Christian Kohlmeyer 1 – Squash; Amelia Kokernak 1 – Cross Country; Kyle Kology 2 – Lacrosse; Michael Kraus 3 – Lacrosse; Thelma Kristjánsdóttir 1 – Track & Field; Ryan Lamb 2 – Lacrosse; Maryanna Lansing 3 – Cross Country; Petey LaSalla 1 – Lacrosse; Ian Laviano 1 – Lacrosse; Nicola Lawless 1 – Rowing ; Dani Lawson 1 – Basketball; Kristen Leland 1 – Volleyball; Ciara Leonard 4 – Track & Field; Beth Lillie 2 – Golf; Helena Lindsay 1 – Cross Country; Aswin Lizen 3 – Tennis; Lois Lo 1 – Squash; Ryan Lockett 1 – Cross Country; Heidi Long 4 – Rowing ; Tyler Love 1 – Wrestling ; Angie Loynaz 4 – Lacrosse; Carrera Lucas 5 – Field Hockey; Kaitlin Luzik 2 – Lacrosse; Cole Lytle 1 – Football; Jordan Mack 3 – Football; Georgie Mackenzie 3 – Cross Country; Paige Madden 2 – Swimming ; Sam Magnan 2 – Swimming ; Marcella Maguire 2 – Swimming ; Wade Maloney 2 – Lacrosse; Britney Mangan 1 – Golf; Casey Martin 1 – Rowing ; Lauren Martin 3 – Lacrosse; Doria Martingayle 2 – Track & Field; Sam Martino 3 – Wrestling ; Jimmie Massie 2 – Golf; Caitlin Mautz 4 – Track & Field; Madeleine Mayhew 1 – Squash; Emma McBride 1 – Softball; Chance McClure 1 – Wrestling ; Meghan McCool 3 – Soccer; Patrick McCormick 1 – Wrestling ; Justin McCoy 1 – Wrestling ; Mikey McDonald 2 – Football; Annie McDonough 1 – Field Hockey; Izzy McDonough 4 – Field Hockey; Julia Menkhaus 1 – Swimming ; Chris Merle 1 – Lacrosse; Zach Messinger 1 – Baseball; Kelsey Miller 2 – Volleyball; Hayden Mitchell 2 – Football; Harry Monroe 1 – Cross Country; Jack Montague 1 – Golf; DaJuan Moore 1 – Football; Matt Moore 1 – Lacrosse; Michaela Moran 1 – Soccer; Hannah Moran 2 – Track & Field; Megan Moroney 2 – Swimming ; Peter Morris 1 – Cross Country; Ashley Morris 1 – Lacrosse; Zoe Morse 3 – Soccer; Ethan Moszkowski 2 – Tennis; Sammy Mueller 3 – Lacrosse; Jack Mueller 1 – Wrestling ; Sofia Munera 1 – Tennis; Michael Murphy 3 – Wrestling ; Milan Murray 2 – Lacrosse; Eva Musafic 1 – Track & Field; Jessica Nava 1 – Swimming ; Jayden Nixon 1 – Basketball; Colleen Norair 2 – Field Hockey; Matthew Novak 1 – Cross Country; Jelena Novakovic 1 – Volleyball; Josephine Oakley 1 – Rowing ; Ugo Obasi 1 – Football; Jarett Odrich 1 – Squash; Grayson Offutt 1 – Lacrosse; Andrew Orischak 1 – Golf; Erika Osherow 4 – Softball; Tessa Otting 2 – Rowing ; Matthew Otto 2 – Swimming ; Owayne Owens 1 – Track & Field; Johnny Pace 4 – Cross Country; Anna Pang 2 – Swimming ; Amelia Parizek 1 – Rowing ; Kirsten Parkinson 4 – Swimming ; Katharine Patrick 2 – Golf; Robert Patrick 1 – Wrestling ; Spencer Patton 1 – Soccer; Hunter Pearson 1 – Football; Drew Peck 2 – Wrestling ; Jack Peele 2 – Lacrosse; Sophie Pennoyer 2 – Rowing ; Lawson Pisani 3 – Lacrosse; Megan Plain 3 – Lacrosse; Nace Plesko 2 – Track & Field; Rachel Politi 4 – Swimming ; Ashton Poole 3 – Golf; Ryan Pride 2 – Lacrosse; RJ Proctor, Jr. 1 – Football; Regan Quinn 1 – Lacrosse; Jason Quinn 1 – Swimming ; Charlotte Quinn 1 – Rowing ; Aly Rayle 1 – Softball; Anna Redding 4 – Golf; Joe Reed 3 – Football; Dillon Reinkensmeyer 3 – Football; Madelin Rennyson 2 – Track & Field; Zoe Rice 1 – Track & Field; Brooke Rickert 1 – Rowing ; Arizona Ritchie 1 – Softball; Rachel Robinson 2 – Field Hockey; Alex Rode 2 – Lacrosse; Sadey Rodriguez 1 – Track & Field; Jerome Romualdez 2 – Tennis; Sam Rosette 3 – Soccer; Gianni Ross 1 – Tennis; Isabel Rundle 1 – Rowing ; Grayson Sallade 1 – Lacrosse; Jack Salt 1 – Basketball; Cristian Sanchez 1 – Baseball; Cade Saustad 1 – Lacrosse; Luke Schaap 2 – Golf; Will Schany 3 – Wrestling ; Robert Scherer 3 – Wrestling ; Olivia Schildmeyer 2 – Lacrosse; Ted Schubert 3 – Swimming ; Olivia Schulz 1 – Rowing ; Justin Schwenk 1 – Lacrosse; Emma Seiberlich 2 – Swimming ; Ashlynn Serepca 1 – Soccer; Erin Shanahan 2 – Field Hockey; Bryce Shelton 3 – Swimming ; Molly Shields 3 – Rowing ; Allison Shields 1 – Lacrosse; Avery Shoemaker 2 – Lacrosse; Colin Shutler 1 – Soccer; Max Siegfried 2 – Golf; Lizzie Sieracki 3 – Soccer; Cameron Simmons 2 – Baseball; Jack Simmons 1 – Lacrosse; Ryan Singer 1 – Track & Field; Gwin Sinnott 1 – Lacrosse; Sophie Skinner 1 – Swimming ; Alex Slabbert 2 – Rowing ; Dave Smith 2 – Lacrosse; Lacy Smith 4 – Softball; Riley Smyth 1 – Golf; Carl Soderlund 3 – Tennis; Alexa Spaanstra 1 – Soccer; Joe Spaziani 4 – Football; Alex Spencer 2 – Volleyball; Evan Sperling 1 – Baseball; Griffin Spolansky 3 – Lacrosse; C.J. Stalker 2 – Football; Alix Still 1 – Track & Field; Ashley Stilo 2 – Lacrosse; Trevor Storm 1 – Football; Katrina Strash 2 – Rowing ; Isabella Strickler 3 – Rowing ; Jimmy Sullivan 1 – Baseball; Grant Summer 1 – Cross Country; Anna Sumpter 3 – Soccer; Erica Susi 4 – Tennis; Montana Sutton 4 – Soccer; Vivian Tafuto 4 – Swimming ; Mary Claire Tansill 2 – Swimming ; Noah Taylor 1 – Football; Maggie Taylor 2 – Rowing ; Dylan Thompson 1 – Football; Griffin Thompson 1 – Lacrosse; Julia Thompson 1 – Squash; Noah Toney 1 – Track & Field; Taryn Torres 2 – Soccer; Dominique Toussaint 1 – Basketball; Kylie Towbin 3 – Swimming ; Ben Trent 3 – Football; Lizzie Trull 3 – Rowing ; Annie Tyson 1 – Squash; Kyla Valls 2 – Swimming ; Saurav Velleleth 2 – Track & Field; Anzel Viljoen 2 – Field Hockey; Madeleine Vonderhaar 2 – Swimming ; Grace Wallis 1 – Field Hockey; Thomas Walsh 4 – Golf; Jack Walsh 2 – Wrestling ; Carrie Warner 2 – Rowing ; Hannah Watson 3 – Rowing ; Jack Weiller 2 – Baseball; Izzi Weiss 4 – Rowing ; Jacob Wells 2 – Swimming ; Brianna Westrup 2 – Soccer; Joseph White 1 – Football; Reilly White 2 – Rowing ; Kyle Whitten 1 – Baseball; To Wiersma 3 – Rowing ; Jacquelyn Wilkins 1 – Field Hockey; Liza Williamson 2 – Lacrosse; Catesby Willis 3 – Field Hockey; Jordan Willis 2 – Track & Field; Jocelyn Willoughby 3 – Basketball; Riley Wilson 1 – Baseball; Madi Wilson 1 – Softball; Jennifer Wineholt 2 – Volleyball; Bailey Winscott 1 – Softball; Maggie Wittpenn 1 – Rowing ; Emma Wolcott 1 – Track & Field; Olivia Wolodkewitsch 1 – Volleyball; Henry Woodworth 1 – Squash; Emily Woodworth 1 – Squash; Haeley Wotnosky 1 – Golf; Cooper Wozencraft 1 – Swimming ; Jasmine Wright 4 – Soccer; Kat Young 4 – Volleyball; Sydney Zandi 1 – Soccer; Janelle Zellars 3 – Softball; Justin Zollar 1 – Football; Clare Zureich 1 – Softball

