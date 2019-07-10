UVA lands commitment from four-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim

UVA picked up another big commitment for its 2020 recruiting class with four-star small forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim making his intention known Wednesday.

Abdur-Rahim had narrowed his college choices to UVA and Michigan. The 6’7”, 185-pounder from Short Hills, N.J., is ranked 28th in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2020, making him the highest-ranked recruit to commit to UVA since Kyle Guy (No. 27 in the ESPN 100) in 2016.

Abdur-Rahim, the son of 12-year NBA veteran Shareef Abdur-Rahim, is a productive scorer on the wing, averaging 25.2 points per game on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring.

He was on Grounds last month for the NBA Top 100 camp, and led the camp in scoring, pouring in 17.3 points per game.

Abdur-Rahim joins a stellar 2020 UVA class that includes point guard Reece Beekman (No. 40 in the ESPN 100) and four-star shooting guard Carson McCorkle.

Coach Tony Bennett will also add Marquette transfer Sam Hauser in 2020. Hauser (No. 86 in the ESPN 100 in 2016), a 6’9” forward, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior at Marquette in 2018-2019, shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 92.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The 2019 recruiting class includes a four-star point guard, Casey Morsell (N0. 57 in the ESPN 100), a four-star forward, Kadin Shedrick (No. 70 in the ESPN 100), and JUCO All-American shooting guard Tomas Woldetensae.

Story by Chris Graham

