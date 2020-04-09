UVA lands 31 on CSCAA All-America team

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 9:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Thirty-one members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.

The CSCAA adjusted the All-America criteria due to the cancellation of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. For Division I, all relays achieving ‘A” standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet are named All-American.

The Cavalier women had 15 swimmers and three divers qualify for the NCAA Championships. Virginia tied Stanford with the largest swimming roster to qualify for the national meet. The 15 swimmers was also the largest selected roster (not including alternates) for the women’s program since the Cavaliers sent 16 members in 2010. The Cavalier women qualified in all five relays.

By qualifying for the NCAA Championships, redshirt senior Megan Moroney (Deerfield Beach, Fla.), seniors Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) and Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.), juniors Caroline Gmelich (Rumson, N.J.), Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.), Marcella Maguire (Ridgefield, Conn.), Jocelyn Porter (Cornelius, N.C.), Abby Richter (Henderson, Nev.), Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) and Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.), sophomores Julia Menkhaus (Charlotte, N.C.), Jessica Nava (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Alexis Wenger (Detroit, Mich.), and freshmen Jennifer Bell (Pelham, N.Y.), Lexi Cuomo (Clifton, Va.), Maddie Donohoe (Annandale, Va.), Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) and Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.) were named to the CSCAA All-America team.

Eleven swimmers and two divers from the men’s team earned All-America honors. Seniors Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.), Joe Clark (Worchester Park, Great Britain), Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) and Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.), juniors Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) and Samuel Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.), sophomores Walker Creedon (Cary, N.C.), Justin Grender (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.), and freshman Jack Walker (Charlotte, N.C.) qualified for the NCAA Championships in individual events. Junior Cooper Wozencraft (Houston, Texas), freshman Konnar Klinksiek (San Antonio, Texas) and freshman Jack Wright (Wexford, Pa.) earned the honor for qualifying with a relay team. The men’s team had four relays qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Virginia Women’s Swimming and Diving All-Americans

Jennifer Bell (1-Meter Diving, 3-Meter Diving)

Lexi Cuomo (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Maddie Donohoe (1650 Free)

Kate Douglass (200 Breast, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Sydney Dusel (1-Meter Diving, 3-Meter Diving)

Caroline Gmelich (100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Morgan Hill (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Paige Madden (200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Marcella Maguire (100 Back)

Julia Menkhaus (200 Fly)

Megan Moroney (200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 800 Free Relay)

Jessica Nava (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Ella Nelson (200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay)

Jocelyn Porter (3-Meter Diving, Platform Diving)

Abby Richter (200 Fly, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Emma Seiberlich (200 Back)

Kyla Valls, (200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Alexis Wenger (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Virginia Men’s Swimming and Diving All-Americans

Ryan Baker (200 Free, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Keefer Barnum (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Medley Relay)

Joe Clark (100 Back, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Walker Creedon (Platform Diving)

Justin Grender (200 Back)

Konnar Klinksiek (400 Medley Relay)

Samuel Schilling (200 Free, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Ted Schubert (200 Fly, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Bryce Shelton (1-Meter Diving, 3-Meter Diving)

Casey Storch (400 IM)

Jack Walker, John (500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Cooper Wozencraft (400 Free Relay)

Jack Wright (800 Free Relay)

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments