UVA hosts NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships Friday

The No. 21 UVA men’s cross country team and the Cavalier women’s team will host the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships for the fifth time on Friday at Panorama Farms.

The women’s 6k will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the men’s 10k will start at 11:30 a.m. Southeast Region awards will be awarded at the conclusion of the men’s race.

Admission to the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships is free. There will be a $5 charge for parking at Panorama Farms.

How to Follow

Fans can watch the race on with a paid subscription to FloTrack. Links to the stream and the live results are located on VirginiaSports.com. Updates throughout the race will be provided on the team’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).

What’s On The Line

The top-two teams from nine regions will earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Ind.

In addition to the 18 automatic qualifiers, the NCAA will announce 13 at-large selections on Saturday in a 5 p.m. selection show.

The top four runners from each region, not on an advancing team, will qualify as an individual for the championship meet.

The Southeast Region

Virginia will host the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships for the fifth time since 2013 and fourth time in five years. The regional championships were held at Panorama Farms in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The No. 21 Cavalier men have been ranked first in the region since Sept. 30.

Virginia will battle two ranked opponents in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s (USTFCCCA) top-30 in No. 22 Virginia Tech and No. 26 Eastern Kentucky in Friday’s race.

The women’s race will feature three teams in the top 30. No. 5 NC State leads the women’s field followed by No. 14 Furman and No. 23 Virginia Tech.

A Look at Last Year

The men’s team finished third at last year’s regional championships with four Cavaliers earning All-Southeast Regional honors.

Senior AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) and redshirt seniors Ari Klau (West Hartford, Conn.) and Alex Corbett (Burke, Va.) earned their first regional honor with a top 25 finish. Recent graduate Brent Demarest (Class of 2019) was also named to the All-Southeast Region team.

Sophomore Abbey Green (Bethesda, Md.) earned the honor on the women’s side.

Last Time Out

Three Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors as sophomore Peter Morris (Hamilton, Va.), Ernst and Corbett finished in the top 21 at the conference championships.

The men’s team recorded 100 points to tie with Virginia Tech. The Hokies won the tie break to take third place at the meet.

Junior Gabriella Karas (Louisville, Ky.) was the top UVA runner on the women’s side.

