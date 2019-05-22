UVA Health System, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation offer $1M in community health grants

Central Virginia nonprofits can apply for grants to support community health initiatives through a partnership between the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and UVA Health System.

The grants are available to nonprofits with the exception of UVA entities, with $250,000 available annually over the next five years. Three distinct grant opportunities will be available over the next six months. The first grant opportunity, Shaping Futures, is accepting proposals until July 1.

“The Community Foundation has received national recognition for their focus on equity. To that end, we can’t think of a better community partner to help us steward these resources towards programming that improves community health for all residents in the area. We are honored to partner and grateful for their willingness to support our efforts,” said Elizabeth Beasley, director of community relations for UVA Health System.

Supporting Community Health Priorities

The Community Foundation, on behalf of UVA Health System, is seeking proposals to improve the health of communities within Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.

Proposals for the Shaping Futures grant should seek to improve health outcomes identified in the MAPP2Health Community Health Improvement Plan, which includes:

Promote healthy eating and active living: increase access to healthy foods and recreation through education, advocacy and evidence-based programming.

increase access to healthy foods and recreation through education, advocacy and evidence-based programming. Address mental health and substance use: improve capacity of culturally and linguistically appropriate mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services.

improve capacity of culturally and linguistically appropriate mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services. Reduce health disparities and improve access to care: increase health equity through outreach and education to healthcare providers and community members.

increase health equity through outreach and education to healthcare providers and community members. Foster a healthy and connected community for all ages: increase well-being by supporting education, prevention, advocacy and evidence-based programming.

“We are so pleased to embark on this journey with the University of Virginia Health System,” said Brennan Gould, Community Foundation President & CEO. “This partnership allows us to leverage our resources for broader impact on persistent health trends and disparities that are affecting our region.”

How to Apply

Applications for the Shaping Futures grant will be accepted until July 1 on the Community Foundation’s Website:https://www.cacfonline.org/ grants. Nonprofits that have previously received Community Foundation grants through the Shaping Futures or Strengthening Systems programs are eligible if their grant has concluded, all grant funds have been paid and the final report has been submitted and approved.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google