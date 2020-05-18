UVA Health opens hotline for Charlottesville-area patients without a regular doctor

Published Monday, May. 18, 2020, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA Health is launching a hotline staffed by its medical students and doctors for Charlottesville-area patients without a primary care doctor.

To reach a UVA doctor, local residents can call 434.982.6843 and choose option 3 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The medical students and doctors answering the phone will be ready to assist with any medical questions or needs, including help with scheduling an in-person or virtual clinic visit if needed.

The initial phone consultation will be provided free of charge.

“A key to protecting the health of our community is ensuring residents can get timely access to care,” said Sunshine Mathon, executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, which worked with UVA Health to establish the hotline. “This will be a valuable resource for community members who haven’t regularly seen a doctor.”

“Establishing a relationship with a primary care provider is very important to maintaining good health,” said Amy Salerno, MD, director of community health and well-being for UVA Health. “We are pleased to work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to expand access to our physicians.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments