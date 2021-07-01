UVA Health now sole owner of Novant Health UVA Health System

UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, a Northern Virginia regional health system previously owned by the two institutions through a joint operating company.

Expanding the scope of UVA Health – which now has more than 1,000 inpatient beds throughout Virginia – will provide more opportunities for patients to access clinical trials examining potential breakthrough treatments and better support highly specialized care for patients across Virginia.

“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”

UVA Health now has 100 percent ownership of all the facilities and assets that were formerly part of the joint operating company, including an integrated network of outpatient services and the following hospitals:

Culpeper Medical Center

Haymarket Medical Center

Prince William Medical Center

Patients in Culpeper and Northern Virginia will benefit as UVA Health builds on the framework established over the past five years through the joint operating company to expand the range of available services, Kent said.

“We are so excited about this new relationship and the opportunity to serve even more patients throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper,” he said. “Working together with the excellent team already in place, including our employed and independent physicians, we are looking forward to creating a new vision for healthcare in Virginia.”

For patients living in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, UVA Health’s new scale will mean streamlined access to comprehensive care, including the No. 1 hospital in Virginia as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

“This relationship will help patients throughout the region more easily benefit from our high-quality care, the latest technology, groundbreaking research and clinical trials,” Kent said. “By expanding our health system’s footprint, it will also provide us with more opportunities to fuel our teaching mission, which will benefit patients for decades to come by training the next generation of healthcare providers.”

“The expansion of UVA Health aligns with our mission to serve residents throughout the Commonwealth with outstanding patient care,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia. “My thanks go to Dr. Kent and his team for their leadership and all those at UVA Health who work every day to keep our community healthy and vibrant.”