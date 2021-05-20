UVA Health hosting COVID-19 clinic on Downtown Mall on Friday

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 6:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA Health is hosting a “Dose-on-the-Go” COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on Friday from 3-6 p.m.

The vaccinations are free, and no appointments are necessary.

The shots are open to anyone 16 and older.* Those who are younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them to get the shot.

The pop-up clinic will be a weekly event that will be held each Friday afternoon at the Pavilion.

For more information about the vaccine, please visit: www.blueridgecovid.org.

Related

Comments