UVA Health hosting COVID-19 clinic on Downtown Mall on Friday
UVA Health is hosting a “Dose-on-the-Go” COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on Friday from 3-6 p.m.
The vaccinations are free, and no appointments are necessary.
The shots are open to anyone 16 and older.* Those who are younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them to get the shot.
The pop-up clinic will be a weekly event that will be held each Friday afternoon at the Pavilion.
For more information about the vaccine, please visit: www.blueridgecovid.org.