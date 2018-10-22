UVA guard Braxton Key granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Wait no more: the Braxton Key news is in, and the Alabama transfer will be immediately eligible to play at UVA in 2018-2019, giving the ‘Hoos an important rotation piece as they seek to defend their ACC title.

Key, a four-star recruit out of Oak Hill Academy, was an All-SEC Freshman Team performer in 2016-2017, averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, and putting up 14 points per game in SEC play.

After missing the first 10 games of the 2017-2018 season with a knee injury, he averaged 7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 26 games for Alabama

Key, a 6’8″, 225-pounder, will have two seasons of eligibility at Virginia, where he projects as a sixth man, and the first guard off the bench, with versatility to play stretch four.

