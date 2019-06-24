UVA golfer Anna Redding named third-team All-American by Golfweek

UVA Golf senior Anna Redding (Concord, N.C.) has been named a third-team All-American by Golfweek, her second All-America recognition this season.

She was previously named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. This was the first season Redding received All-America honors. She is the eighth Cavalier to be named an All-American in the 16-year history of the program.

Last week the Virginia Sports Information Director’s named Redding the state player of the year for the second consecutive season. She was named to the organization’s all-state team for the fourth straight year.

Redding led UVA in stroke average at 72.85 this year and was named to the All-ACC team for the second consecutive season. She was the team’s top finisher in six of the Cavaliers’ tournament, including a 29th-place performance at the NCAA Championships.

Redding picked up her first collegiate win at Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational in the fall. She had additional top-five finishes at the Tar Heel Invitational, Tar Heel Classic and ACC Championship, where she was fifth. During the season, Redding posted her best 54-hole collegiate score at the Mary Fossum Invitational and her career low 18-hole score with a 66 at the Tar Heel Classic.

