UVA Golf: Walsh repeats as GCAA All-America Scholar

UVA senior Thomas Walsh (High Point, N.C.) has been recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America for academic excellence by being named Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholars for his performance in the classroom. It marks the second time Walsh received the honor during his UVA career.

He had previously been named to the ACC All-Academic Team and the ACC Honor Roll.

Walsh led UVA in stroke average this season with a 70.64 average. He had five top-10 finishes during his senior campaign and picked up his second career tournament victory, winning Toledo’s Inverness Intercollegiate. He was the team’s top finisher in six tournaments during the season. Walsh received an invitation to participate in the Sun Bowl All-American Classic where he placed 14th. Earlier this season, he picked up All-ACC honors for the second time in his career.

A total of 266 players in Division I, 112 in Division II, 23 in NAIA and 18 in NJCAA earned the honor. Additionally, 60 honorees were added to the previously released Division III Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholars.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in there last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

