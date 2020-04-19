UVA Golf: Andrew Orischak repeats on PING All-Region Team
The Golf Coaches Association of America has named UVA senior Andrew Orischak to its 2020 PING All-East Region Team.
Orischak led UVA in scoring this season with a 71.48 stroke average. He had two top-10 finishes during the season and was UVA’s top finisher in four of his six tournament appearances.
His top performances included a runner-up showing at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate and a seventh-place finish at the John Burns Intercollegiate.
This is the second consecutive season Orischak has been honored by the organization.
