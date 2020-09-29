UVA goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen wins ACC Field Hockey weekly honor

Virginia sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen earned ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Louisville senior midfielder/forward Mercedes Pastor has been named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Henriksen tallied 12 saves in two matches versus Wake Forest, including a career-high nine in Saturday’s tough 2-1 non-conference loss to the Demon Deacons. The sophomore from Falls Church then registered her first career shutout while making three saves as the Cavaliers opened ACC play with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Pastor helped the Cardinals to two wins over visiting Duke in their opening weekend, including a pair of goals in Saturday’s conference game that keyed a 3-0 victory. The Argentina native dished out an assist to give Louisville a 1-0 lead in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Blue Devils. For the weekend, Pastor led the team’s attack with eight shots, five of which landed on goal.

