 

UVA goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen wins ACC Field Hockey weekly honor

Published Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020, 2:10 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Taylor Henriksen uva field hockey

UVA field hockey goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen (88). Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Virginia sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen earned ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Louisville senior midfielder/forward Mercedes Pastor has been named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Henriksen tallied 12 saves in two matches versus Wake Forest, including a career-high nine in Saturday’s tough 2-1 non-conference loss to the Demon Deacons. The sophomore from Falls Church then registered her first career shutout while making three saves as the Cavaliers opened ACC play with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Pastor helped the Cardinals to two wins over visiting Duke in their opening weekend, including a pair of goals in Saturday’s conference game that keyed a 3-0 victory. The Argentina native dished out an assist to give Louisville a 1-0 lead in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Blue Devils. For the weekend, Pastor led the team’s attack with eight shots, five of which landed on goal.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments