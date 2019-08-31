UVA frosh Natasha Subhash opens at US Open juniors Sunday

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 7:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.), a freshman on the UVA women’s tennis team, opens play at the US Open Junior Championships on Sunday, facing Jessica Bouzas Maneira of Spain at 11 a.m.

The winner of Sunday’s match between Subhash and Maneira will advance to face the winner of Sunday’s match between American Katrina Scott and 10th-seeded Alina Charaeva of Russia.

Subhash had been ranked as high as No. 4 nationally by TennisRecruiting.net ranked as high as No. 26 in the world in ITF Juniors at the time of her signing with the Cavaliers. She currently has a world singles ranking of No. 393 and a world doubles ranking of No. 599 in the WTA.

Subhash has had an extremely successful juniors career, competing in all four Grand Slam junior championships. She also won the sportsmanship award at the 2015 and 2018 National Hard Court Junior Championships.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.