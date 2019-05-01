UVA Football: Women’s Football Clinic set for May 31

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavalier football program are hosting the Virginia Football Women’s Clinic on Friday, May 31.

The event runs from 6-9:30 p.m. at the UVA Football practice fields at the McCue Center.

The clinic gives participants the opportunity spend time with UVA football coaches and players for a night of football fun. Activities include touring the football offices, seeing the Belk Bowl trophy, participate in drills designed by the coaches and hearing from Coach Mendenhall as he discusses his vision for Virginia Football.

There will be raffle prizes, which includes Virginia helmets, footballs and jerseys. Cost of the event is $40 (plus processing fee), which includes a clinic t-shirt, visor, UVA clear bag and more. Participants must be 18 years or older to attend.

Participants must register using the Eventbrite website (https://uva-football-womens-clinic.eventbrite.com ). They must also complete and return two forms prior to the event, which an email link with those forms will be sent after the registration process is complete. Participants may receive a full refund up to seven days before the start of the event.

