UVA Football: Virtual Meet the Team Day set for Saturday

The UVA Football team’s annual Meet the Team Day event will be held virtually on Saturday. This will replace the annual in-person event at Scott Stadium.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear from student-athletes DE Mandy Alonso, QB Brennan Armstrong, S Joey Blount, WR Terrell Jana, OT Dillon Reinkensmeyer, OLB Charles Snowden, RB Wayne Taulapapa, ILB Zane Zandier and head coach Bronco Mendenhall during a live Q&A moderated by Dave Koehn, the Voice of the Cavaliers, on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Virginia Athletics.

This hour-long Q&A will begin at 3 p.m. and is open to all fans.

Fans who check in to the Virtual Meet the Team Day event on the Virginia Sports Mobile App will be entered to win UVA Nike gear or catch a T-shirt in the virtual T-shirt toss.

Fans can play Guess Hoo on the Virginia Sports Mobile app leading up to the live Q&A for the chance to win a Virginia Nike backpack full of Virginia Football gear.

The HoosCam feature within the app will allow fans to take selfies with several of their favorite members of the Virginia Football team.

Information from Virginia Athletics

