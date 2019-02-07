UVA Football: Season tickets go on sale Thursday

Season tickets for 2019 UVA Football home games will go on sale starting Thursday at 9 a.m. Fans renewing their seats or ordering new season tickets by March 8 will be entered to win a number of prizes. The priority ordering deadline is April 30. A season ticket is the only way to guarantee seats for all seven home games at Scott Stadium.

Virginia will host William & Mary (Friday, Sept. 6), Florida State (Sept. 14), Old Dominion (Sept. 21), Duke (Oct. 19), Georgia Tech (Nov. 9), Liberty (Nov. 23) and Virginia Tech (Friday, Nov. 29). Kickoff times will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

“Great schedule. Great ticket options. Great time to get onboard if you are not already a season ticket holder,” said UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall. “We saw more enthusiasm, more passion and more energy at our home games last season and the players fed off of that. Coming off an eight-win season, and the Belk Bowl Championship, we want to continue that upward trajectory and that includes building a strong home field advantage.”

2019 Season Tickets

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2019 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority, Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value.

Season tickets in Priority seating are $375. Prime seating is priced at $340. The Hooville season ticket (lower level closed end zone) can be purchased for $270. Season tickets in Choice seating areas are $220 and the Value area is available for $129 per season ticket. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options. Season ticket holders who purchased season tickets in 2018 and complete their renewal by March 8 will receive a $10 discount per season ticket (the applicable percentage discount will be in place for UVA faculty, staff and young alumni).

March 8 Early Deadline

Fans who purchase tickets by March 8 will be entered to win a number of prizes:

Two courtside seats for the last two Virginia men’s basketball home games (vs. Pitt or Louisville). The winners will be selected from those who have purchased season tickets prior to each home game.

Notre Dame travel package for two, including air fare, hotel accommodations and game tickets to travel to the Virginia at Notre Dame game on Sept. 28.

Four tickets to the Virginia Baseball Field Level Club to a Saturday home game vs. an ACC opponent (five opportunities to win).

A suite at Scott Stadium and four parking passes for the home opener vs. William & Mary

April 30 Priority Ordering Deadline

Fans must complete their purchase by April 30 for Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points to count in the seating process. All season tickets in Priority sections will have a required minimum annual contribution to VAF (2 seats – $100, 4 seats – $600, 6 seats – $3,700, 8 seats – $6,200, 10 seats – $12,500, 12 seats – $22,600) and all season tickets in Prime seating will again have a required $50 per seat contribution to VAF.

A donation to VAF is not required to purchase season tickets in Hooville, Choice and Value seating sections.

Improvements in seating location for season ticket holders in Priority areas will take place using the online seat relocation tool in late May based on VAF Priority Points. In order to qualify for seats in Priority and Prime sections, pledges to the Virginia Athletics Foundation must be received by April 30. Bonus points will be awarded for payment of gifts received by March 31.

All returning Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value season ticket holders will have the opportunity to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office and make changes on demand throughout the renewal period.

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

Season ticket holders receive preferred pricing compared to single-game prices. Several payment plan options are available until April 30, including enrollment in the auto-renewal program. The auto-renewal program includes an option to pay in four installments.

Season ticket holders who are also Virginia Athletics Foundation donors will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the Sept. 28 game at Notre Dame. Detailed information will be provided at a later date to those who are eligible.

Football season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to designated baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse games throughout the season. In addition, all football season ticket holders will receive invitations to special events throughout the year.

New season ticket holders will also receive a complimentary V-Sabre clear bag.

Hooville season ticket holders will have the option to receive a complimentary Nike – Hooville cap or a long-sleeve Hooville t-shirt.

Mini-Packages and Single-Game Tickets

On-sale dates and pricing information for mini-packages and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets to the Nov. 29 home game against Virginia Tech will available to be purchased by 2018 football season ticket holders and current donors to the Virginia Athletics Foundation who contribute $100 or more.

How to Purchase Tickets

Season tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com starting Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. Season tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

