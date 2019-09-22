UVA Football rises to 18th in AP, coaches polls this week
UVA had to rally from a 17-point deficit to defeat ODU Saturday night and improve to 4-0 on the season. The win pushed the ‘Hoos to 18th in both the AP and coaches’ polls on Sunday.
Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) will be a part of the marquee matchup of Week 5, taking on 10th-ranked Notre Dame (2-1) in South Bend at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Irish lost 23-17 at #3 Georgia on Saturday night.
Wake Forest (4-0, 0-0 ACC) entered the national rankings this week for the first time in 2019, at #24 in the coaches’ poll.
Defending national champion Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) remains at #1 in both national polls this week.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.