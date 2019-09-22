UVA Football rises to 18th in AP, coaches polls this week

Published Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, 7:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA had to rally from a 17-point deficit to defeat ODU Saturday night and improve to 4-0 on the season. The win pushed the ‘Hoos to 18th in both the AP and coaches’ polls on Sunday.

Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) will be a part of the marquee matchup of Week 5, taking on 10th-ranked Notre Dame (2-1) in South Bend at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Irish lost 23-17 at #3 Georgia on Saturday night.

Wake Forest (4-0, 0-0 ACC) entered the national rankings this week for the first time in 2019, at #24 in the coaches’ poll.

Defending national champion Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) remains at #1 in both national polls this week.